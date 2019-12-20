Should You Buy Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) or Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares are down more than -64.97% this year and recently decreased -3.85% or -$0.19 to settle at $4.74. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), on the other hand, is up 39.33% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $10.66 and has returned 7.14% during the past week.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Related Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AMRX to grow earnings at a 5.93% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GNK is expected to grow at a 60.26% annual rate. All else equal, GNK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.57% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). AMRX’s ROI is -1.30% while GNK has a ROI of -0.30%. The interpretation is that GNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMRX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AMRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, GNK’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMRX’s free cash flow was 8.63% while GNK converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AMRX has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 2.00 for GNK. This means that AMRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 12.44 versus a D/E of 0.51 for GNK. AMRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMRX trades at a forward P/E of 9.87, a P/B of 2.84, and a P/S of 0.87, compared to a forward P/E of 9.87, a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 1.16 for GNK. AMRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AMRX is currently priced at a 8.72% to its one-year price target of 4.36. Comparatively, GNK is -25.25% relative to its price target of 14.26. This suggests that GNK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AMRX has a beta of 1.54 and GNK’s beta is 1.04. GNK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AMRX has a short ratio of 1.89 compared to a short interest of 3.41 for GNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMRX.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) beats Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNK is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. GNK is more undervalued relative to its price target.