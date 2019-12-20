Should You Buy Alcoa Corporation (AA) or Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO)?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shares are down more than -21.18% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $0.24 to settle at $20.95. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO), on the other hand, is down -45.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.52 and has returned 4.00% during the past week.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) and Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) are the two most active stocks in the Aluminum industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Alcoa Corporation (AA) has an EBITDA margin of 9.32%. This suggests that AA underlying business is more profitable AA’s ROI is 14.20% while ONVO has a ROI of -75.10%. The interpretation is that AA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ONVO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, ONVO’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, AA’s free cash flow was 0.03% while ONVO converted -0.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AA has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 10.50 for ONVO. This means that ONVO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ONVO. AA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AA trades at a forward P/E of 23.73, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 0.35, compared to a P/B of 2.17, and a P/S of 20.32 for ONVO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AA is currently priced at a -16.47% to its one-year price target of 25.08. Comparatively, ONVO is -82.67% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that ONVO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AA has a short ratio of 2.20 compared to a short interest of 4.72 for ONVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AA.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) beats Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.