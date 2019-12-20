Should You Buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) or Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are up more than 132.02% this year and recently increased 1.25% or $0.53 to settle at $42.83. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), on the other hand, is down -13.65% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $5.44 and has returned -18.81% during the past week.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AMD to grow earnings at a 36.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has an EBITDA margin of 10.07%. This suggests that AMD underlying business is more profitable AMD’s ROI is 18.30% while AQST has a ROI of -85.40%. The interpretation is that AMD’s business generates a higher return on investment than AQST’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, AQST’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMD’s free cash flow was 2.75% while AQST converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AMD has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 1.90 for AQST. This means that AMD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AMD trades at a forward P/E of 38.76, a P/B of 21.63, and a P/S of 8.20, compared to a P/S of 3.27 for AQST. AMD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AMD is currently priced at a 19.1% to its one-year price target of 35.96. Comparatively, AQST is -71.06% relative to its price target of 18.80. This suggests that AQST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AMD has a short ratio of 2.01 compared to a short interest of 1.09 for AQST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) beats Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AQST is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, AQST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AQST is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AQST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.