Sempra Energy (SRE) and resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) Go Head-to-head

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares are up more than 40.52% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.39 to settle at $152.03. resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), on the other hand, is down -85.61% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.24 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SRE to grow earnings at a 10.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TORC is expected to grow at a 29.30% annual rate. All else equal, TORC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Sempra Energy (SRE) has an EBITDA margin of 44.1%. This suggests that SRE underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SRE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.74. Comparatively, TORC’s free cash flow per share was -0.60.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SRE has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 9.90 for TORC. This means that TORC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SRE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.60 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TORC. SRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SRE trades at a forward P/E of 21.50, a P/B of 2.58, and a P/S of 3.82, compared to a P/B of 0.41, for TORC. SRE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SRE is currently priced at a -2.46% to its one-year price target of 155.86. Comparatively, TORC is -38% relative to its price target of 2.00. This suggests that TORC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SRE has a short ratio of 9.81 compared to a short interest of 1.06 for TORC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TORC.

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) beats Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on a total of 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TORC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TORC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TORC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TORC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.