RPC, Inc. (RES) and At MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) Going Head-to-head

The shares of RPC, Inc. have decreased by more than -49.44% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.42% or $0.07 and now trades at $4.99. The shares of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF), has jumped by 2.85% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $17.80 and have been able to report a change of 14.84% over the past one week.

The stock of RPC, Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of RES is 17.30% while that of MSBF is 23.90%. These figures suggest that MSBF ventures generate a higher ROI than that of RES.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, RES’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of MSBF is negative -0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of RES is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for MSBF. MSBF can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RES.

RES currently trades at a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 0.81 while MSBF trades at a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 3.80. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, RES is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of RES is currently at a 14.19% to its one-year price target of 4.37.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for RES is 10.47 while that of MSBF is just 0.35. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MSBF stock.

Conclusion

The stock of RPC, Inc. defeats that of MSB Financial Corp. when the two are compared, with RES taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. RES happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, RES is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for RES is better on when it is viewed on short interest.