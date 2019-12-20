Regions Financial Corporation (RF) vs. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO): Breaking Down the Regional – Southeast Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) shares are up more than 29.30% this year and recently decreased -0.17% or -$0.03 to settle at $17.30. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), on the other hand, is down -64.45% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.07 and has returned -7.76% during the past week.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RF to grow earnings at a 8.31% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has an EBITDA margin of 59.74%. This suggests that RF underlying business is more profitable RF’s ROI is 15.90% while TTOO has a ROI of -83.80%. The interpretation is that RF’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTOO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. RF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, TTOO’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, RF’s free cash flow was 9.17% while TTOO converted -0.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RF trades at a forward P/E of 10.69, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 3.61, compared to a P/S of 7.09 for TTOO. RF is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. RF is currently priced at a -1.59% to its one-year price target of 17.58. Comparatively, TTOO is -83.31% relative to its price target of 6.41. This suggests that TTOO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RF has a beta of 1.57 and TTOO’s beta is 1.04. TTOO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RF has a short ratio of 1.26 compared to a short interest of 6.46 for TTOO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RF.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) beats Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTOO is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TTOO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, TTOO is more undervalued relative to its price target.