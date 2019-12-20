QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) vs. QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are up more than 55.49% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $0.51 to settle at $88.49. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK), on the other hand, is down -57.43% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.31 and has returned -21.88% during the past week.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect QCOM to grow earnings at a 27.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, QUIK is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, QCOM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has an EBITDA margin of 32.55%. This suggests that QCOM underlying business is more profitable QCOM’s ROI is 21.30% while QUIK has a ROI of -42.00%. The interpretation is that QCOM’s business generates a higher return on investment than QUIK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. QCOM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, QUIK’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, QCOM’s free cash flow was 0.75% while QUIK converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QCOM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. QCOM has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.70 for QUIK. This means that QCOM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QCOM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.25 versus a D/E of 0.93 for QUIK. QCOM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QCOM trades at a forward P/E of 14.49, a P/B of 21.58, and a P/S of 5.23, compared to a forward P/E of 104.17, a P/B of 2.23, and a P/S of 3.59 for QUIK. QCOM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. QCOM is currently priced at a -8.92% to its one-year price target of 97.16.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. QCOM has a beta of 1.64 and QUIK’s beta is 0.31. QUIK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. QCOM has a short ratio of 1.90 compared to a short interest of 2.49 for QUIK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QCOM.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) beats QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. QCOM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, QCOM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.