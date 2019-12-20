ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Go Head-to-head

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares are down more than -11.85% this year and recently increased 1.02% or $0.11 to settle at $10.86. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), on the other hand, is up 225.33% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $7.45 and has returned 14.44% during the past week.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, ATEC is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, ATEC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. PUMP’s ROI is 20.90% while ATEC has a ROI of -34.30%. The interpretation is that PUMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATEC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PUMP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.85. Comparatively, ATEC’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, PUMP’s free cash flow was 5.01% while ATEC converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PUMP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PUMP has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 3.70 for ATEC. This means that ATEC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PUMP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.90 for ATEC. ATEC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PUMP trades at a forward P/E of 8.63, a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 0.53, compared to a P/B of 7.23, and a P/S of 4.29 for ATEC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PUMP is currently priced at a -17.85% to its one-year price target of 13.22. Comparatively, ATEC is -14.86% relative to its price target of 8.75. This suggests that PUMP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PUMP has a short ratio of 4.20 compared to a short interest of 7.78 for ATEC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PUMP.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) beats Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PUMP generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PUMP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PUMP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PUMP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.