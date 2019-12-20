Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Go Head-to-head

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) shares are down more than -27.64% this year and recently increased 1.67% or $0.28 to settle at $17.04. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), on the other hand, is down -96.69% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.37 and has returned -18.42% during the past week.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, WTRH is expected to grow at a 26.00% annual rate. All else equal, WTRH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. PS’s ROI is -120.70% while WTRH has a ROI of -15.70%. The interpretation is that WTRH’s business generates a higher return on investment than PS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, WTRH’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, PS’s free cash flow was -0% while WTRH converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PS has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.70 for WTRH. This means that PS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.65 versus a D/E of 2.82 for WTRH. WTRH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PS trades at a P/B of 9.11, and a P/S of 8.17, compared to a P/B of 0.64, and a P/S of 0.14 for WTRH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PS is currently priced at a -33.98% to its one-year price target of 25.81. Comparatively, WTRH is -91.45% relative to its price target of 4.33. This suggests that WTRH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PS has a short ratio of 8.97 compared to a short interest of 4.58 for WTRH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WTRH.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) beats Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WTRH has higher cash flow per share and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, WTRH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, WTRH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WTRH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.