Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) vs. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Comparing the Oil & Gas Pipelines Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares are down more than -8.98% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.02 to settle at $18.24. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), on the other hand, is up 8.45% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $67.27 and has returned 3.43% during the past week.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PAA to grow earnings at a 6.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VNO is expected to grow at a 17.33% annual rate. All else equal, VNO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 181.83% for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). PAA’s ROI is 11.00% while VNO has a ROI of 4.10%. The interpretation is that PAA’s business generates a higher return on investment than VNO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PAA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, VNO’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, PAA’s free cash flow was -0.71% while VNO converted -1.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PAA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PAA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.96 versus a D/E of 1.21 for VNO. VNO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PAA trades at a forward P/E of 10.94, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 0.41, compared to a forward P/E of 51.04, a P/B of 2.08, and a P/S of 6.37 for VNO. PAA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PAA is currently priced at a -25.97% to its one-year price target of 24.64. Comparatively, VNO is -3.9% relative to its price target of 70.00. This suggests that PAA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PAA has a beta of 0.99 and VNO’s beta is 0.97. VNO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PAA has a short ratio of 6.37 compared to a short interest of 2.58 for VNO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VNO.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) beats Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PAA generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PAA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PAA is more undervalued relative to its price target.