PG&E Corporation (PCG) vs. Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Breaking Down the Electric Utilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares are down more than -54.02% this year and recently decreased -3.45% or -$0.39 to settle at $10.92. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), on the other hand, is up 9.78% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $39.61 and has returned 1.38% during the past week.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PCG to grow earnings at a 5.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SLB is expected to grow at a 9.50% annual rate. All else equal, SLB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. PCG’s ROI is -18.50% while SLB has a ROI of 4.90%. The interpretation is that SLB’s business generates a higher return on investment than PCG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PCG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.89. Comparatively, SLB’s free cash flow per share was +0.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, PCG’s free cash flow was -2.81% while SLB converted 1.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SLB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PCG has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.30 for SLB. This means that PCG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PCG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.70 for SLB. SLB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PCG trades at a forward P/E of 2.57, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.37, compared to a forward P/E of 22.90, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 1.67 for SLB. PCG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PCG is currently priced at a -26.91% to its one-year price target of 14.94. Comparatively, SLB is -6.49% relative to its price target of 42.36. This suggests that PCG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PCG has a beta of 0.43 and SLB’s beta is 1.58. PCG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PCG has a short ratio of 2.17 compared to a short interest of 1.84 for SLB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SLB.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) beats Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PCG higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PCG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PCG is more undervalued relative to its price target.