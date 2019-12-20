Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Go Head-to-head

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down more than -10.72% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.08 to settle at $38.97. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), on the other hand, is down -85.40% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.31 and has returned 13.19% during the past week.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PFE to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has an EBITDA margin of 33.59%. This suggests that PFE underlying business is more profitable PFE’s ROI is 10.20% while ONTX has a ROI of -428.90%. The interpretation is that PFE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ONTX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PFE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, ONTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, PFE’s free cash flow was 3.51% while ONTX converted -0.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PFE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PFE has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.70 for ONTX. This means that PFE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PFE trades at a forward P/E of 13.50, a P/B of 3.32, and a P/S of 4.09, compared to a P/S of 9.51 for ONTX. PFE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PFE is currently priced at a -5.98% to its one-year price target of 41.45. Comparatively, ONTX is -97.75% relative to its price target of 13.77. This suggests that ONTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PFE has a beta of 0.65 and ONTX’s beta is 2.18. PFE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PFE has a short ratio of 3.08 compared to a short interest of 0.12 for ONTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ONTX.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) beats Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PFE is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.