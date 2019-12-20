PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) vs. Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Which is the Better Investment?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are up more than 29.48% this year and recently increased 0.97% or $1.05 to settle at $108.88. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), on the other hand, is up 24.23% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $241.84 and has returned 2.48% during the past week.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PYPL to grow earnings at a 18.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMGN is expected to grow at a 7.88% annual rate. All else equal, PYPL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) has an EBITDA margin of 24.78%. This suggests that PYPL underlying business is more profitable PYPL’s ROI is 10.90% while AMGN has a ROI of 19.80%. The interpretation is that AMGN’s business generates a higher return on investment than PYPL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PYPL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.78. Comparatively, AMGN’s free cash flow per share was +3.89. On a percent-of-sales basis, PYPL’s free cash flow was 5.93% while AMGN converted 9.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PYPL has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.90 for AMGN. This means that AMGN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PYPL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.30 versus a D/E of 2.73 for AMGN. AMGN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PYPL trades at a forward P/E of 31.14, a P/B of 7.76, and a P/S of 7.51, compared to a forward P/E of 15.08, a P/B of 13.26, and a P/S of 6.19 for AMGN. PYPL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PYPL is currently priced at a -14.06% to its one-year price target of 126.70. Comparatively, AMGN is 6.92% relative to its price target of 226.18. This suggests that PYPL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PYPL has a beta of 0.95 and AMGN’s beta is 1.12. PYPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PYPL has a short ratio of 2.22 compared to a short interest of 4.30 for AMGN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PYPL.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) beats Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PYPL is growing fastly, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. PYPL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PYPL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.