Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) vs. Deere & Company (DE): Which is the Better Investment?

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) shares are down more than -75.36% this year and recently increased 1.46% or $0.01 to settle at $0.42. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), on the other hand, is up 15.81% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $172.76 and has returned -0.61% during the past week.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, DE is expected to grow at a 13.77% annual rate. All else equal, DE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 20.66% for Deere & Company (DE). TEUM’s ROI is -10.90% while DE has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that DE’s business generates a higher return on investment than TEUM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TEUM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, DE’s free cash flow per share was +4.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEUM’s free cash flow was -0.02% while DE converted 3.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TEUM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.14 versus a D/E of 3.70 for DE. DE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TEUM trades at a forward P/E of 2.78, a P/B of 0.27, and a P/S of 0.61, compared to a forward P/E of 15.58, a P/B of 4.45, and a P/S of 1.40 for DE. TEUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TEUM is currently priced at a -90.93% to its one-year price target of 4.63. Comparatively, DE is -2.33% relative to its price target of 176.89. This suggests that TEUM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TEUM has a beta of 0.98 and DE’s beta is 1.14. TEUM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TEUM has a short ratio of 3.88 compared to a short interest of 3.01 for DE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DE.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) beats Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DE higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TEUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.