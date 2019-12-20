Overvalued or Undervalued? Fundamental Analysis: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

It’s worth it to have a look at Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) as there may be a chasm between the bulls and the bears as far as recent trading activity goes. Now trading with a market value of 160.12M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. Everyone seems to have their own opinion of this stock. But what do the numbers really say? We think it’s a great time to take a fresh look.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For KODK, the company currently has 225 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 371 million in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been falling. The company also has 0 in total assets, balanced by 171 million in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Eastman Kodak Company saw 15000 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 12000. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 4000 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 315 million in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -0.04% in sequential terms, the KODK saw sales grow by 0.03%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Eastman Kodak Company is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 262 million, yielding a gross basic income of 53 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 43.63M, this means overall earnings per share of -230.