Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) vs. Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): Breaking Down the Specialty Retail, Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), on the other hand, is down -15.32% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $10.45 and has returned 0.38% during the past week.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ODP to grow earnings at a 11.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GTX is expected to grow at a 11.90% annual rate. All else equal, All else equal, the two stocks’ identical expected growth rates would imply a similar potential for capital appreciation..

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.01% for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX). ODP’s ROI is 4.90% while GTX has a ROI of -28.40%. The interpretation is that ODP’s business generates a higher return on investment than GTX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ODP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.30. Comparatively, GTX’s free cash flow per share was +0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, ODP’s free cash flow was 1.49% while GTX converted 1.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ODP has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.90 for GTX. This means that ODP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ODP trades at a forward P/E of 6.79, a P/B of 0.68, and a P/S of 0.14, compared to a forward P/E of 3.31, and a P/S of 0.25 for GTX. ODP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ODP is currently priced at a 30.54% to its one-year price target of 2.03. Comparatively, GTX is -3.24% relative to its price target of 10.80. This suggests that GTX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ODP has a short ratio of 3.03 compared to a short interest of 2.80 for GTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GTX.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) beats Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GTX generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, GTX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.