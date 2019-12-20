Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) vs. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ): Breaking Down the Textile – Apparel Clothing Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), on the other hand, is up 37.77% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $55.15 and has returned 4.10% during the past week.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, MDLZ is expected to grow at a 5.76% annual rate. All else equal, MDLZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.6% for Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ). NAKD’s ROI is -156.80% while MDLZ has a ROI of 5.50%. The interpretation is that MDLZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than NAKD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, NAKD’s free cash flow was 0% while MDLZ converted 0.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDLZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. NAKD has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 0.50 for MDLZ. This means that NAKD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NAKD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.00 versus a D/E of 0.73 for MDLZ. NAKD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NAKD trades at a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 0.08, compared to a forward P/E of 20.81, a P/B of 2.97, and a P/S of 3.10 for MDLZ. NAKD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NAKD has a short ratio of 0.01 compared to a short interest of 1.81 for MDLZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NAKD.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) beats Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NAKD higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, NAKD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, NAKD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.