Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and 2U, Inc. (TWOU) Go Head-to-head

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares are down more than -2.07% this year and recently increased 1.20% or $0.19 to settle at $16.07. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), on the other hand, is down -51.04% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $24.34 and has returned 9.96% during the past week.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, TWOU is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, TWOU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MYOV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.77. Comparatively, TWOU’s free cash flow per share was -0.65.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MYOV has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 1.80 for TWOU. This means that MYOV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MYOV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.81 versus a D/E of 0.34 for TWOU. MYOV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MYOV trades at a P/B of 84.58, compared to a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 2.98 for TWOU. MYOV is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MYOV is currently priced at a -38.59% to its one-year price target of 26.17. Comparatively, TWOU is -15.49% relative to its price target of 28.80. This suggests that MYOV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MYOV has a short ratio of 1.28 compared to a short interest of 9.11 for TWOU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MYOV.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) beats 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MYOV generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. MYOV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MYOV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.