Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) vs. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Breaking Down the Business Software & Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MSFT to grow earnings at a 14.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABBV is expected to grow at a 3.67% annual rate. All else equal, MSFT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.08% for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). MSFT’s ROI is 19.90% while ABBV has a ROI of 21.80%. The interpretation is that ABBV’s business generates a higher return on investment than MSFT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MSFT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.90. Comparatively, ABBV’s free cash flow per share was +2.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, MSFT’s free cash flow was 5.45% while ABBV converted 9.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABBV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MSFT has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 1.20 for ABBV. This means that MSFT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MSFT trades at a forward P/E of 25.67, a P/B of 11.21, and a P/S of 9.07, compared to a forward P/E of 9.10, and a P/S of 4.03 for ABBV. MSFT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MSFT is currently priced at a -3.1% to its one-year price target of 160.69. Comparatively, ABBV is -6.56% relative to its price target of 95.00. This suggests that ABBV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MSFT has a beta of 1.23 and ABBV’s beta is 0.95. ABBV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MSFT has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 9.02 for ABBV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MSFT.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) beats Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABBV is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ABBV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ABBV is more undervalued relative to its price target.