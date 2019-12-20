MGM Resorts International (MGM) vs. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK): Breaking Down the Resorts & Casinos Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares are up more than 37.10% this year and recently increased 0.54% or $0.18 to settle at $33.26. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), on the other hand, is up 21.22% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $12.11 and has returned 2.02% during the past week.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MGM to grow earnings at a 31.51% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MGM Resorts International (MGM) has an EBITDA margin of 21.4%. This suggests that MGM underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MGM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, BRMK’s free cash flow per share was -0.07.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MGM has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 80.10 for BRMK. This means that BRMK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MGM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.47 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BRMK. MGM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MGM trades at a forward P/E of 22.69, a P/B of 2.85, and a P/S of 1.33, compared to a forward P/E of 10.09, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 31.99 for BRMK. MGM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MGM is currently priced at a -4.37% to its one-year price target of 34.78. Comparatively, BRMK is -3.12% relative to its price target of 12.50. This suggests that MGM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MGM has a short ratio of 2.25 compared to a short interest of 0.13 for BRMK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRMK.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) beats MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BRMK is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BRMK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, BRMK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.