Medtronic plc (MDT) vs. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): Breaking Down the Medical Appliances & Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) shares are up more than 25.11% this year and recently decreased -0.48% or -$0.55 to settle at $113.80. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), on the other hand, is down -14.79% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $19.88 and has returned 1.27% during the past week.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MDT to grow earnings at a 7.64% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NLSN is expected to grow at a 1.46% annual rate. All else equal, MDT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.51% for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN). MDT’s ROI is 7.00% while NLSN has a ROI of -4.60%. The interpretation is that MDT’s business generates a higher return on investment than NLSN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MDT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, NLSN’s free cash flow per share was +0.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDT’s free cash flow was 2.81% while NLSN converted 4.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NLSN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MDT has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 1.10 for NLSN. This means that MDT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MDT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 3.94 for NLSN. NLSN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MDT trades at a forward P/E of 18.88, a P/B of 3.02, and a P/S of 4.94, compared to a forward P/E of 10.83, a P/B of 3.28, and a P/S of 1.10 for NLSN. MDT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MDT is currently priced at a -6.64% to its one-year price target of 121.90. Comparatively, NLSN is -21.05% relative to its price target of 25.18. This suggests that NLSN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MDT has a beta of 0.60 and NLSN’s beta is 0.91. MDT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MDT has a short ratio of 2.97 compared to a short interest of 5.56 for NLSN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDT.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) beats Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDT is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MDT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.