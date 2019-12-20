MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) vs. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Which is the Better Investment?

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares are up more than 23.74% this year and recently decreased -0.61% or -$0.18 to settle at $29.50. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), on the other hand, is up 18.34% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $121.82 and has returned -2.75% during the past week.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) are the two most active stocks in the General Building Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MDU to grow earnings at a 8.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTWO is expected to grow at a 12.98% annual rate. All else equal, TTWO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.22% for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO). MDU’s ROI is 7.40% while TTWO has a ROI of 14.90%. The interpretation is that TTWO’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDU’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MDU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, TTWO’s free cash flow per share was +0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDU’s free cash flow was 0.97% while TTWO converted 0.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MDU has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.50 for TTWO. This means that MDU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MDU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.93 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TTWO. MDU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MDU trades at a forward P/E of 17.62, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 1.27, compared to a forward P/E of 24.51, a P/B of 6.32, and a P/S of 4.46 for TTWO. MDU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MDU is currently priced at a -4.84% to its one-year price target of 31.00. Comparatively, TTWO is -10.64% relative to its price target of 136.33. This suggests that TTWO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MDU has a beta of 0.69 and TTWO’s beta is 0.69. TTWO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MDU has a short ratio of 1.98 compared to a short interest of 2.07 for TTWO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDU.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) beats Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDU is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MDU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MDU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.