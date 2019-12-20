Mattel, Inc. (MAT) vs. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR): Breaking Down the Toys & Games Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares are up more than 30.53% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.01 to settle at $13.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR), on the other hand, is up 41.82% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $40.93 and has returned 0.20% during the past week.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) and First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) are the two most active stocks in the Toys & Games industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MAT to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FR is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, All else equal, the two stocks’ identical expected growth rates would imply a similar potential for capital appreciation..

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 71.25% for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR). MAT’s ROI is -9.80% while FR has a ROI of 4.80%. The interpretation is that FR’s business generates a higher return on investment than MAT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MAT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, FR’s free cash flow per share was -0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, MAT’s free cash flow was -3.07% while FR converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MAT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.80 versus a D/E of 0.83 for FR. MAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MAT trades at a forward P/E of 103.49, a P/B of 9.95, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a forward P/E of 48.38, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 12.38 for FR. MAT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MAT is currently priced at a -5.44% to its one-year price target of 13.79. Comparatively, FR is -5.54% relative to its price target of 43.33. This suggests that FR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MAT has a beta of 1.66 and FR’s beta is 0.68. FR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MAT has a short ratio of 20.95 compared to a short interest of 4.53 for FR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FR.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) beats Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FR has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, FR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.