Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) vs. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): Breaking Down the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are up more than 60.90% this year and recently increased 1.84% or $0.47 to settle at $26.05. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE), on the other hand, is down -50.61% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.63 and has returned -12.83% during the past week.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MRVL to grow earnings at a 9.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has an EBITDA margin of 16.05%. This suggests that MRVL underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MRVL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, JE’s free cash flow per share was +0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRVL’s free cash flow was 0.23% while JE converted 2.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MRVL trades at a forward P/E of 27.71, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 6.39, compared to a forward P/E of 3.13, for JE. MRVL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MRVL is currently priced at a -12.11% to its one-year price target of 29.64. Comparatively, JE is -79.31% relative to its price target of 7.88. This suggests that JE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MRVL has a short ratio of 4.08 compared to a short interest of 5.09 for JE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRVL.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) beats Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JE is more undervalued relative to its price target.