Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) vs. Zillow Group, Inc. (Z): Comparing the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares are up more than 3.59% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.22 to settle at $61.13. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), on the other hand, is up 42.31% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $44.94 and has returned 5.64% during the past week.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) and Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MPC to grow earnings at a 16.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has an EBITDA margin of 6.72%. This suggests that MPC underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MPC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.57. Comparatively, Z’s free cash flow per share was -1.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, MPC’s free cash flow was 1.06% while Z converted -23.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MPC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MPC trades at a forward P/E of 8.32, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 0.32, compared to a P/B of 2.70, and a P/S of 2.96 for Z. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MPC is currently priced at a -24.35% to its one-year price target of 80.81. Comparatively, Z is -3.35% relative to its price target of 46.50. This suggests that MPC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MPC has a short ratio of 2.70 compared to a short interest of 10.51 for Z. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MPC.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) beats Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MPC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MPC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MPC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MPC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.