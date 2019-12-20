LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) vs. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG): Which is the Better Investment?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares are up more than 14.44% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.3 to settle at $95.17. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), on the other hand, is up 37.03% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $60.91 and has returned -0.02% during the past week.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LYB to grow earnings at a 2.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HIG is expected to grow at a 10.35% annual rate. All else equal, HIG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.28% for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG). LYB’s ROI is 23.50% while HIG has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that LYB’s business generates a higher return on investment than HIG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LYB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.32. Comparatively, HIG’s free cash flow per share was +3.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, LYB’s free cash flow was 1.98% while HIG converted 6.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HIG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LYB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.53 versus a D/E of 0.31 for HIG. LYB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LYB trades at a forward P/E of 8.19, a P/B of 4.07, and a P/S of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 11.04, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 1.10 for HIG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LYB is currently priced at a -6.7% to its one-year price target of 102.00. Comparatively, HIG is -6.92% relative to its price target of 65.44. This suggests that HIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. LYB has a beta of 1.40 and HIG’s beta is 0.64. HIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LYB has a short ratio of 2.66 compared to a short interest of 2.58 for HIG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HIG.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) beats LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIG is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. HIG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.