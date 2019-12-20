Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) vs. At Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Luokung Technology Corp. have decreased by more than -83.50% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 7.17% or $0.11 and now trades at $1.65. The shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), has slumped by -43.22% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.21 and have been able to report a change of 0.57% over the past one week.

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp. and Enservco Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of LKCO is -16.10% while that of ENSV is -5.30%. These figures suggest that ENSV ventures generate a higher ROI than that of LKCO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LKCO’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of ENSV is positive 0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for LKCO is 0.90 and that of ENSV is 0.90. This implies that it is easier for LKCO to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ENSV. The debt ratio of LKCO is 0.00 compared to 53.83 for ENSV. ENSV can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LKCO.

LKCO currently trades at a P/B of 5.21, and a P/S of 16.45 while ENSV trades at a P/B of 21.00, and a P/S of 0.24. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LKCO is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LKCO is 0.27 while that of ENSV is just 4.85. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for LKCO stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp. defeats that of Enservco Corporation when the two are compared, with LKCO taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. LKCO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LKCO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LKCO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.