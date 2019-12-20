Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) is better stock pick than At LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM)

The shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. have increased by more than 30.15% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.75% or $0.9 and now trades at $120.21. The shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), has jumped by 14.56% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $11.80 and have been able to report a change of 5.73% over the past one week.

The stock of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. LOW has an EBITDA margin of 7.74%, this implies that the underlying business of LOW is more profitable. The ROI of LOW is 14.80% while that of LTM is 5.00%. These figures suggest that LOW ventures generate a higher ROI than that of LTM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LOW’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.42, while that of LTM is positive 3349.08.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for LOW is 1.00 and that of LTM is 0.60. This implies that it is easier for LOW to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than LTM. The debt ratio of LOW is 7.26 compared to 3.70 for LTM. LOW can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LTM.

LOW currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.99, a P/B of 37.57, and a P/S of 1.29 while LTM trades at a forward P/E of 19.19, a P/B of 2.52, and a P/S of 0.70. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LOW is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LOW is currently at a -9.23% to its one-year price target of 132.44. Looking at its rival pricing, LTM is at a -1.58% relative to its price target of 11.99.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), LOW is given a 2.00 while 2.70 placed for LTM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for LTM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LOW is 2.89 while that of LTM is just 5.25. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for LOW stock.

Conclusion

The stock of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. defeats that of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. when the two are compared, with LTM taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. LTM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LTM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LTM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.