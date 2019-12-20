Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) vs. Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares are down more than -21.82% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.01 to settle at $2.83. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), on the other hand, is down -13.48% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $145.35 and has returned 0.93% during the past week.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LPI to grow earnings at a -3.07% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPG is expected to grow at a 8.60% annual rate. All else equal, SPG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 60.85% for Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG). LPI’s ROI is 16.00% while SPG has a ROI of 12.00%. The interpretation is that LPI’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LPI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, SPG’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, LPI’s free cash flow was 1.93% while SPG converted 1.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LPI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LPI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.91 versus a D/E of 10.13 for SPG. SPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LPI trades at a forward P/E of 3.31, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 20.45, a P/B of 16.98, and a P/S of 7.77 for SPG. LPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LPI is currently priced at a -26.68% to its one-year price target of 3.86. Comparatively, SPG is -17.04% relative to its price target of 175.21. This suggests that LPI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LPI has a beta of 1.71 and SPG’s beta is 0.52. SPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LPI has a short ratio of 8.01 compared to a short interest of 7.65 for SPG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPG.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) beats Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LPI generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LPI is more undervalued relative to its price target.