Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) vs. At Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. have increased by more than 48.93% this year alone. The shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), has slumped by -76.79% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.52 and have been able to report a change of -0.25% over the past one week.

The stock of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. LTS has an EBITDA margin of 6.12%, this implies that the underlying business of LTS is more profitable. The ROI of LTS is 8.80% while that of ADMP is -79.30%. These figures suggest that LTS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ADMP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LTS’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.07, while that of ADMP is negative -0.03.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of LTS is 1.27 compared to 0.05 for ADMP. LTS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ADMP.

LTS currently trades at a forward P/E of 57.83, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 0.36 while ADMP trades at a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 1.57. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LTS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LTS is currently at a -30.6% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Looking at its rival pricing, ADMP is at a -48% relative to its price target of 1.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), LTS is given a 3.00 while 2.70 placed for ADMP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for LTS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LTS is 0.55 while that of ADMP is just 3.71. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for LTS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. defeats that of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation when the two are compared, with LTS taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. LTS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LTS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LTS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.