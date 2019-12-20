Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) vs. Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Comparing the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares are up more than 32.92% this year and recently decreased -1.81% or -$0.1 to settle at $5.41. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), on the other hand, is up 38.21% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $150.04 and has returned 3.40% during the past week.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KOS to grow earnings at a 23.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MAR is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, KOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.99% for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). KOS’s ROI is -3.80% while MAR has a ROI of 16.30%. The interpretation is that MAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than KOS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, MAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, KOS’s free cash flow was 0.01% while MAR converted 0.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. KOS has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.50 for MAR. This means that KOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KOS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.36 versus a D/E of 12.86 for MAR. MAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KOS trades at a P/B of 2.44, and a P/S of 1.62, compared to a forward P/E of 23.01, a P/B of 59.07, and a P/S of 2.32 for MAR. KOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. KOS is currently priced at a -39.15% to its one-year price target of 8.89. Comparatively, MAR is 8.51% relative to its price target of 138.27. This suggests that KOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KOS has a beta of 1.99 and MAR’s beta is 1.29. MAR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KOS has a short ratio of 3.26 compared to a short interest of 5.00 for MAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KOS.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) beats Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KOS is growing fastly, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KOS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.