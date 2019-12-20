KeyCorp (KEY) vs. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI): Which is the Better Investment?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares are up more than 36.81% this year and recently decreased -0.44% or -$0.09 to settle at $20.22. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), on the other hand, is down -94.57% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.20 and has returned 9.41% during the past week.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect KEY to grow earnings at a 4.09% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. KeyCorp (KEY) has an EBITDA margin of 60.91%. This suggests that KEY underlying business is more profitable KEY’s ROI is 11.90% while GHSI has a ROI of -192.00%. The interpretation is that KEY’s business generates a higher return on investment than GHSI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. KEY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, GHSI’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, KEY’s free cash flow was 5.59% while GHSI converted -0.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KEY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KEY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GHSI. KEY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KEY trades at a forward P/E of 10.75, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 3.86, compared to a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 15.15 for GHSI. KEY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KEY is currently priced at a 1% to its one-year price target of 20.02.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KEY has a short ratio of 1.72 compared to a short interest of 0.21 for GHSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GHSI.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) beats KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GHSI is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GHSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, GHSI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.