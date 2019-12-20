Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) vs. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Which is the Better Investment?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) shares are down more than -1.88% this year and recently increased 1.31% or $0.41 to settle at $31.80. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), on the other hand, is up 16.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $14.98 and has returned 2.04% during the past week.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect IRM to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TWO is expected to grow at a -5.11% annual rate. All else equal, IRM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has an EBITDA margin of 29.34%. This suggests that IRM underlying business is more profitable IRM’s ROI is 7.10% while TWO has a ROI of -0.20%. The interpretation is that IRM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. IRM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.43. Comparatively, TWO’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, IRM’s free cash flow was -2.92% while TWO converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IRM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.75 versus a D/E of 6.58 for TWO. TWO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IRM trades at a forward P/E of 26.17, a P/B of 6.05, and a P/S of 2.23, compared to a forward P/E of 9.51, a P/B of 1.01, and a P/S of 7.61 for TWO. IRM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IRM is currently priced at a -9.4% to its one-year price target of 35.10. Comparatively, TWO is -0.93% relative to its price target of 15.12. This suggests that IRM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IRM has a beta of 0.53 and TWO’s beta is 0.67. IRM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. IRM has a short ratio of 17.27 compared to a short interest of 3.63 for TWO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TWO.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) beats Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IRM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. IRM is more undervalued relative to its price target.