iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) and Cosan Limited (CZZ) Go Head-to-head

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares are up more than 39.21% this year and recently increased 4.12% or $0.82 to settle at $20.70. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), on the other hand, is up 146.02% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $21.65 and has returned 7.02% during the past week.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect IQ to grow earnings at a 5.75% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CZZ is expected to grow at a 10.45% annual rate. All else equal, CZZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.88% for Cosan Limited (CZZ). IQ’s ROI is -31.60% while CZZ has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that CZZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than IQ’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, IQ’s free cash flow was 0% while CZZ converted 5.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CZZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. IQ has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.60 for CZZ. This means that CZZ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IQ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 5.37 for CZZ. CZZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IQ trades at a P/B of 7.09, and a P/S of 3.61, compared to a forward P/E of 13.23, a P/B of 3.58, and a P/S of 1.01 for CZZ. IQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. IQ is currently priced at a 1.77% to its one-year price target of 20.34. Comparatively, CZZ is 28.03% relative to its price target of 16.91. This suggests that IQ is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IQ has a short ratio of 8.79 compared to a short interest of 1.31 for CZZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CZZ.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) beats iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CZZ has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CZZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CZZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.