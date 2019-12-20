Inpixon (INPX) vs. Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Breaking Down the Application Software Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are down more than -97.30% this year and recently decreased -13.91% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.09. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), on the other hand, is up 1.36% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $11.21 and has returned 2.28% during the past week.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect INPX to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLDR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, All else equal, the two stocks’ identical expected growth rates would imply a similar potential for capital appreciation..

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. INPX’s ROI is -204.20% while CLDR has a ROI of -12.80%. The interpretation is that CLDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than INPX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. INPX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, CLDR’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, INPX’s free cash flow was -0.19% while CLDR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. INPX has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.30 for CLDR. This means that CLDR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INPX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.88 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CLDR. INPX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INPX trades at a P/B of 0.18, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 4.37 for CLDR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. INPX has a short ratio of 0.11 compared to a short interest of 5.61 for CLDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INPX.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) beats Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CLDR , has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.