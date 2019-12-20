InMode Ltd. (INMD) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Go Head-to-head

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares are up more than 227.41% this year and recently increased 5.53% or $2.33 to settle at $44.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG), on the other hand, is up 3.87% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $61.48 and has returned 3.40% during the past week.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, LNG is expected to grow at a 27.80% annual rate. All else equal, LNG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 25.41% for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). INMD’s ROI is 51.30% while LNG has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that INMD’s business generates a higher return on investment than LNG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.36. Comparatively, LNG’s free cash flow per share was -2.53. On a percent-of-sales basis, INMD’s free cash flow was 0.01% while LNG converted -8.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INMD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. INMD has a current ratio of 7.80 compared to 2.20 for LNG. This means that INMD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

INMD trades at a forward P/E of 26.37, a P/B of 8.38, and a P/S of 10.31, compared to a forward P/E of 22.11, and a P/S of 1.73 for LNG. INMD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. INMD is currently priced at a -2.35% to its one-year price target of 45.50. Comparatively, LNG is -24.55% relative to its price target of 81.48. This suggests that LNG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. INMD has a short ratio of 1.67 compared to a short interest of 3.85 for LNG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INMD.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) beats InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LNG generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LNG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LNG is more undervalued relative to its price target.