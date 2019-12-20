Infosys Limited (INFY) vs. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Which is the Better Investment?

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares are up more than 8.47% this year and recently decreased -0.58% or -$0.06 to settle at $10.27. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), on the other hand, is up 12.42% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $16.02 and has returned 3.56% during the past week.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect INFY to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMX is expected to grow at a 19.85% annual rate. All else equal, AMX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.79% for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). INFY’s ROI is 19.30% while AMX has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that INFY’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INFY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.70. Comparatively, AMX’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, INFY’s free cash flow was 169.06% while AMX converted 1.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INFY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. INFY has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 0.70 for AMX. This means that INFY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INFY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 3.91 for AMX. AMX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INFY trades at a forward P/E of 17.26, a P/B of 5.08, and a P/S of 3.46, compared to a forward P/E of 13.97, a P/B of 5.32, and a P/S of 0.97 for AMX. INFY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. INFY is currently priced at a -7.73% to its one-year price target of 11.13. Comparatively, AMX is -9.34% relative to its price target of 17.67. This suggests that AMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. INFY has a beta of 0.43 and AMX’s beta is 0.48. INFY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. INFY has a short ratio of 2.93 compared to a short interest of 3.48 for AMX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INFY.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) beats America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INFY generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, INFY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.