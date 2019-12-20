ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) vs. At Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of ICICI Bank Limited have increased by more than 46.55% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.92% or -$0.14 and now trades at $15.08. The shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), has slumped by -58.60% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.85 and have been able to report a change of -14.73% over the past one week.

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited and Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of IBN is 3.40% while that of FPRX is -55.10%. These figures suggest that IBN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of FPRX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, IBN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 562.67, while that of FPRX is negative -0.06.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of IBN is 1.74 compared to 0.00 for FPRX. IBN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than FPRX.

IBN currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.25, a P/B of 2.93, while FPRX trades at a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 9.69. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, IBN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of IBN is currently at a -19.36% to its one-year price target of 18.70. Looking at its rival pricing, FPRX is at a -64.05% relative to its price target of 10.71.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), IBN is given a 1.50 while 2.30 placed for FPRX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for FPRX stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for IBN is 2.99 while that of FPRX is just 3.73. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for IBN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of ICICI Bank Limited when the two are compared, with FPRX taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. FPRX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, FPRX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for FPRX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.