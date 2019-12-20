IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) vs. UBS Group AG (UBS): Breaking Down the Gold Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) shares are down more than -9.51% this year and recently decreased -0.89% or -$0.03 to settle at $3.33. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), on the other hand, is up 0.48% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $12.44 and has returned 4.45% during the past week.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect IAG to grow earnings at a 27.14% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UBS is expected to grow at a 4.22% annual rate. All else equal, IAG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 40.04% for UBS Group AG (UBS). IAG’s ROI is -0.10% while UBS has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that UBS’s business generates a higher return on investment than IAG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. IAG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, UBS’s free cash flow per share was -0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, IAG’s free cash flow was 0% while UBS converted -2.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IAG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IAG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 2.88 for UBS. UBS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IAG trades at a forward P/E of 13.27, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 1.49, compared to a forward P/E of 9.85, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 2.91 for UBS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IAG is currently priced at a -56.47% to its one-year price target of 7.65. Comparatively, UBS is -9.2% relative to its price target of 13.70. This suggests that IAG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IAG has a beta of -0.01 and UBS’s beta is 1.23. IAG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. IAG has a short ratio of 2.68 compared to a short interest of 4.37 for UBS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IAG.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) beats UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IAG is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IAG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, IAG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, IAG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.