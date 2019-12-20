Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) vs. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX): Comparing the Regional – Midwest Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares are up more than 27.18% this year and recently decreased -0.88% or -$0.14 to settle at $15.16. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX), on the other hand, is up 72.28% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $12.49 and has returned 7.95% during the past week.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HBAN to grow earnings at a 5.19% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LX is expected to grow at a 2.36% annual rate. All else equal, HBAN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.68% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX). HBAN’s ROI is 14.70% while LX has a ROI of 17.90%. The interpretation is that LX’s business generates a higher return on investment than HBAN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HBAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, LX’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, HBAN’s free cash flow was 1.57% while LX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HBAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HBAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.92 versus a D/E of 1.12 for LX. LX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HBAN trades at a forward P/E of 11.41, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 3.75, compared to a forward P/E of 5.03, a P/B of 2.59, and a P/S of 1.41 for LX. HBAN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HBAN is currently priced at a -0.26% to its one-year price target of 15.20. Comparatively, LX is -31.75% relative to its price target of 18.30. This suggests that LX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HBAN has a short ratio of 3.28 compared to a short interest of 1.85 for LX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LX.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LX is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, LX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, LX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.