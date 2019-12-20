Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) vs. Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN): Which is the Better Investment?

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) shares are up more than 11.82% this year and recently increased 0.70% or $0.13 to settle at $18.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), on the other hand, is up 41.38% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $139.84 and has returned 5.72% during the past week.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) and Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HST to grow earnings at a 28.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WYNN is expected to grow at a 10.63% annual rate. All else equal, HST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.92% for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN). HST’s ROI is 3.40% while WYNN has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that WYNN’s business generates a higher return on investment than HST’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, WYNN’s free cash flow per share was -1.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, HST’s free cash flow was -0.13% while WYNN converted -2.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 4.98 for WYNN. WYNN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HST trades at a forward P/E of 24.30, a P/B of 1.80, and a P/S of 2.42, compared to a forward P/E of 23.44, a P/B of 7.78, and a P/S of 2.30 for WYNN. HST is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HST is currently priced at a 0.87% to its one-year price target of 18.48. Comparatively, WYNN is 4.65% relative to its price target of 133.63. This suggests that HST is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. HST has a beta of 1.15 and WYNN’s beta is 2.06. HST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HST has a short ratio of 4.99 compared to a short interest of 2.03 for WYNN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WYNN.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) beats Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HST is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. HST is more undervalued relative to its price target.