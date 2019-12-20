Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) vs. Raytheon Company (RTN): Which is the Better Investment?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares are up more than 4.73% this year and recently increased 0.63% or $0.28 to settle at $44.70. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), on the other hand, is up 40.93% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $216.11 and has returned -0.95% during the past week.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) are the two most active stocks in the Meat Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HRL to grow earnings at a 3.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RTN is expected to grow at a 12.91% annual rate. All else equal, RTN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.12% for Raytheon Company (RTN). HRL’s ROI is 15.60% while RTN has a ROI of 25.90%. The interpretation is that RTN’s business generates a higher return on investment than HRL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HRL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, RTN’s free cash flow per share was +2.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, HRL’s free cash flow was 1.01% while RTN converted 2.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RTN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HRL has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 1.50 for RTN. This means that HRL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HRL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.37 for RTN. RTN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HRL trades at a forward P/E of 24.33, a P/B of 4.03, and a P/S of 2.54, compared to a forward P/E of 16.63, a P/B of 4.65, and a P/S of 2.10 for RTN. HRL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HRL is currently priced at a 11% to its one-year price target of 40.27. Comparatively, RTN is -5.24% relative to its price target of 228.07. This suggests that RTN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HRL has a beta of 0.06 and RTN’s beta is 0.89. HRL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HRL has a short ratio of 18.22 compared to a short interest of 4.28 for RTN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RTN.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) beats Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RTN higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, RTN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, RTN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RTN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.