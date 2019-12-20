Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) vs. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT): Which is the Better Investment?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares are up more than 12.20% this year and recently increased 1.02% or $0.7 to settle at $69.06. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), on the other hand, is up 14.83% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $125.31 and has returned 24.72% during the past week.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HSIC to grow earnings at a 2.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRPT is expected to grow at a -0.20% annual rate. All else equal, HSIC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) has an EBITDA margin of 7.78%. This suggests that HSIC underlying business is more profitable HSIC’s ROI is 12.00% while SRPT has a ROI of -23.60%. The interpretation is that HSIC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRPT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HSIC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.44. Comparatively, SRPT’s free cash flow per share was -1.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, HSIC’s free cash flow was 1.6% while SRPT converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HSIC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. HSIC has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 6.30 for SRPT. This means that SRPT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HSIC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SRPT. HSIC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HSIC trades at a forward P/E of 18.64, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 0.95, compared to a P/B of 9.34, and a P/S of 19.47 for SRPT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HSIC is currently priced at a 0.96% to its one-year price target of 68.40. Comparatively, SRPT is -31.56% relative to its price target of 183.09. This suggests that SRPT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HSIC has a beta of 0.85 and SRPT’s beta is 2.24. HSIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HSIC has a short ratio of 17.49 compared to a short interest of 9.94 for SRPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SRPT.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) beats Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HSIC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HSIC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,