Halliburton Company (HAL) and Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Go Head-to-head

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares are down more than -7.90% this year and recently decreased -0.24% or -$0.06 to settle at $24.48. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), on the other hand, is down -21.76% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $19.09 and has returned 7.49% during the past week.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HAL to grow earnings at a -6.87% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Halliburton Company (HAL) has an EBITDA margin of 14.74%. This suggests that HAL underlying business is more profitable HAL’s ROI is 11.40% while PINS has a ROI of 12.60%. The interpretation is that PINS’s business generates a higher return on investment than HAL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, PINS’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, HAL’s free cash flow was 1.54% while PINS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HAL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. HAL has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 13.70 for PINS. This means that PINS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PINS. HAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HAL trades at a forward P/E of 18.50, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 0.94, compared to a forward P/E of 268.87, a P/B of 5.33, and a P/S of 10.67 for PINS. HAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HAL is currently priced at a -8.11% to its one-year price target of 26.64. Comparatively, PINS is -28.15% relative to its price target of 26.57. This suggests that PINS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HAL has a short ratio of 3.63 compared to a short interest of 1.15 for PINS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PINS.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) beats Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PINS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PINS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PINS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.