Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) vs. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG): Breaking Down the Internet Information Providers Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares are down more than -28.91% this year and recently decreased -4.81% or -$0.11 to settle at $2.28. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), on the other hand, is down -23.89% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $17.01 and has returned 5.26% during the past week.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GRPN to grow earnings at a 9.48% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COG is expected to grow at a 32.62% annual rate. All else equal, COG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 64.9% for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG). GRPN’s ROI is 7.30% while COG has a ROI of 18.70%. The interpretation is that COG’s business generates a higher return on investment than GRPN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GRPN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, COG’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, GRPN’s free cash flow was 0% while COG converted 1.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GRPN has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.40 for COG. This means that COG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GRPN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 0.55 for COG. GRPN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GRPN trades at a forward P/E of 10.29, a P/B of 4.29, and a P/S of 0.56, compared to a forward P/E of 13.35, a P/B of 3.17, and a P/S of 3.00 for COG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GRPN is currently priced at a -37.53% to its one-year price target of 3.65. Comparatively, COG is -21.54% relative to its price target of 21.68. This suggests that GRPN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GRPN has a beta of 1.35 and COG’s beta is 0.47. COG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GRPN has a short ratio of 5.62 compared to a short interest of 3.15 for COG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COG.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) beats Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COG , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, COG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.