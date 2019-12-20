Gold Fields Limited (GFI) vs. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD): Breaking Down the Gold Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares are up more than 71.88% this year and recently increased 0.50% or $0.03 to settle at $6.05. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), on the other hand, is up 26.79% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $24.99 and has returned 1.46% during the past week.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, STWD is expected to grow at a -0.11% annual rate. All else equal, GFI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 76.14% for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD). GFI’s ROI is 0.50% while STWD has a ROI of 0.70%. The interpretation is that STWD’s business generates a higher return on investment than GFI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GFI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.84. Comparatively, STWD’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, GFI’s free cash flow was 27.01% while STWD converted -10.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GFI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GFI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.86 versus a D/E of 2.38 for STWD. STWD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GFI trades at a forward P/E of 12.93, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 1.94, compared to a forward P/E of 11.73, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 5.83 for STWD. GFI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GFI is currently priced at a -6.35% to its one-year price target of 6.46. Comparatively, STWD is -3.18% relative to its price target of 25.81. This suggests that GFI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GFI has a beta of -1.15 and STWD’s beta is 0.58. GFI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GFI has a short ratio of 0.56 compared to a short interest of 4.09 for STWD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GFI.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) beats Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GFI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GFI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GFI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.