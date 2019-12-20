Gold Fields Limited (GFI) vs. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD): Breaking Down the Gold Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares are up more than 71.88% this year and recently increased 0.50% or $0.03 to settle at $6.05. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), on the other hand, is up 26.79% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $24.99 and has returned 1.46% during the past week.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, STWD is expected to grow at a -0.11% annual rate. All else equal, GFI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Profitability and Returns

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 76.14% for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD). GFI’s ROI is 0.50% while STWD has a ROI of 0.70%. The interpretation is that STWD’s business generates a higher return on investment than GFI’s.

Cash Flow

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GFI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.84. Comparatively, STWD’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, GFI’s free cash flow was 27.01% while STWD converted -10.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GFI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and Financial Risk

GFI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.86 versus a D/E of 2.38 for STWD. STWD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GFI trades at a forward P/E of 12.93, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 1.94, compared to a forward P/E of 11.73, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 5.83 for STWD. GFI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GFI is currently priced at a -6.35% to its one-year price target of 6.46. Comparatively, STWD is -3.18% relative to its price target of 25.81. This suggests that GFI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GFI has a beta of -1.15 and STWD’s beta is 0.58. GFI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GFI has a short ratio of 0.56 compared to a short interest of 4.09 for STWD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GFI.

Summary

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) beats Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GFI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GFI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GFI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.

