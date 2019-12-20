Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) and Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Go Head-to-head

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) shares are down more than -26.53% this year and recently increased 6.82% or $0.03 to settle at $0.47. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), on the other hand, is up 51.12% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $39.26 and has returned 9.33% during the past week.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GSAT to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CROX is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GSAT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.12% for Crocs, Inc. (CROX). GSAT’s ROI is -5.00% while CROX has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that CROX’s business generates a higher return on investment than GSAT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GSAT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, CROX’s free cash flow per share was +1.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, GSAT’s free cash flow was 0% while CROX converted 7.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CROX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GSAT has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.70 for CROX. This means that CROX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GSAT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.20 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CROX. GSAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GSAT trades at a P/B of 1.62, and a P/S of 5.31, compared to a forward P/E of 19.90, a P/B of 23.09, and a P/S of 2.26 for CROX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 3.00 for GSAT and 1.70 for CROX, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GSAT.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GSAT has a beta of 0.10 and CROX’s beta is 0.97. GSAT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GSAT has a short ratio of 29.51 compared to a short interest of 2.42 for CROX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CROX.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) beats Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CROX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CROX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.