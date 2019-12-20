General Electric Company (GE) vs. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Breaking Down the Diversified Machinery Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are up more than 51.72% this year and recently increased 0.73% or $0.08 to settle at $11.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), on the other hand, is up 448.84% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $25.96 and has returned 9.63% during the past week.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect GE to grow earnings at a 7.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.01% for Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH). GE’s ROI is -12.30% while ENPH has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that ENPH’s business generates a higher return on investment than GE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, ENPH’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, GE’s free cash flow was 1.01% while ENPH converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.34 versus a D/E of 0.68 for ENPH. GE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GE trades at a forward P/E of 16.48, a P/B of 3.45, and a P/S of 0.95, compared to a forward P/E of 25.58, a P/B of 20.77, and a P/S of 6.03 for ENPH. GE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GE is currently priced at a 2.41% to its one-year price target of 10.78. Comparatively, ENPH is -15.44% relative to its price target of 30.70. This suggests that ENPH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GE has a beta of 1.19 and ENPH’s beta is 0.98. ENPH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GE has a short ratio of 1.78 compared to a short interest of 4.57 for ENPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GE.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) beats General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ENPH is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ENPH is more undervalued relative to its price target.