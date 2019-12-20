Fundamental Facts You Should Know About Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) has recently been identified as an interesting stock but more in-depth monitoring is needed for a trade decision. Now trading with a market value of 69.57M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. In light of the many issues surrounding this company, we thought it was a good time to take a close look at the numbers in order to form a realistic perspective on the fundamental picture for this stock.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For AMPE, the company currently has 8.04 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 0 in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 0 in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 10646 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 459. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 10632 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 5.17 million in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.62% in sequential terms, the AMPE saw sales decline by 0.31%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 5.17 million, yielding a gross basic income of 2.05 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 149.62M, this means overall earnings per share of 0.