Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) is one of the more popular stocks investors are adding into their watchlist. Now trading with a market value of 9.68M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. In light of the many issues surrounding this company, we thought it was a good time to take a close look at the numbers in order to form a realistic perspective on the fundamental picture for this stock.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For GNMX, the company currently has 2.38 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 2 million in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 4.25 million in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. saw 11695 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 2381. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 0 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 4.04 million in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -0.81% in sequential terms, the GNMX saw sales grow by 0.10%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 4.04 million, yielding a gross basic income of 0. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 67.14M, this means overall earnings per share of 0.